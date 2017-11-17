CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
‘Sweet Spot’ With Mike Sugerman: Trivia With ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Austin Rogers

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Step inside The Brazen Head bar in Brooklyn, where they’re showing “Jeopardy!” on TV.

Specifically, they’re showing episodes with the guy that won all that money being quirky and funny – the guy Alex Trebek seemed to love. Austin Rogers – that guy!

Then, you look behind the bar. Wait a minute, is that him? What’s he doing here?

“Hosting trivia. It’s my thing. That’s what I do,” he says.

Didn’t you just win more than $400,000 – fifth-most of all time?

“Until I move on to the next chapter in my life, I’m still going to stay the same guy. I’m still going to do the same things,” he says.

So until a TV or book deal comes through — and those are both on the table – you’ll find the Westchester native at this Brooklyn bar most Monday nights hosting trivia or tending bar in Manhattan.

It isn’t surprising to old friends like Mary Beth Quirk that Rogers became such a hit.

“This is just his personality,” she says. “He’s always funny, he’s always smart, he’ll always tell you if he’s right and you’re wrong.”

It’s also not surprising that he’s enjoying his celebrity, getting recognized on a regular basis and taking endless selfies.

What has been surprising?

“Every ex-girlfriend emailing me,” he says, adding they aren’t trying to get back together. “No, no, no, no, no. They all realize that was a terrible, terrible mistake and a horrible idea, but they still wish me well.”

We all do.

Find more from the “Sweet Spot” here.

