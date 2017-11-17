WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 11 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against the Spread)

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 11.
They are as follows:
1. — Ravens (-2) @ Packers – Boomer: Ravens / Brian: Packers
2. — Rams (+2) @ Vikings – Boomer: Rams / Brian: Vikings
3. — Eagles (-4.5) @ Cowboys – Boomer: Eagles / Brian: Eagles
4. — Chiefs (-10.5) @ Giants – Boomer: Chiefs / Brian: Chiefs
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…