WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 11 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against the Spread)

By Boomer Esiason
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 11.

They are as follows:

1. — Ravens (-2) @ Packers – Boomer: Ravens / Brian: Packers

2. — Rams (+2) @ Vikings – Boomer: Rams / Brian: Vikings

3. — Eagles (-4.5) @ Cowboys – Boomer: Eagles / Brian: Eagles

4. — Chiefs (-10.5) @ Giants – Boomer: Chiefs / Brian: Chiefs

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”

