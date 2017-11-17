Yankees Interview Aaron Boone For Managerial Opening

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees on Friday interviewed one of the franchise’s past postseason heroes for its managerial opening.

Aaron Boone became the fourth candidate to interview for the position.

The former infielder played 12 seasons in the majors and hit .263 with 126 home runs and 555 RBIs. He was acquired prior to the trade deadline by the Yankees in 2003 and went on to hit .254 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 54 games.

Boone is best remembered in New York for his walk-off home run against the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series. He also played for the Reds, Yankees, Indians, Marlins, Nationals and Astros.

Boone, who has worked as an analyst for ESPN since retiring following the 2009 season, is the only candidate among the four who have interviewed so far who lacks any managerial or coaching experience.

When asked about the possibility of Alex Rodriguez being a candidate this week, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said such inexperience was a concern for him.

“Presidential candidates normally are senators or governors,” Steinbrenner said. “They’ve got some political experience in that arena to move in. Regardless of whether it was Alex or someone else, that would be a concern of mine. It might be less of a concern for (general manager Brian Cashman).”

Last week, the Yankees interviewed bench coach Rob Thomson and former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge. On Thursday, they met with Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, also a former Yankee.

The Yankees are searching for a new manager after choosing not to offer Joe Girardi a new contract following last season, which ended with the Bombers falling one win short of the World Series.