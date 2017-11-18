1 In Custody, 1 Sought After Police Chase Ends With Crash In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is in custody and police are searching for a second after a chase ended with a crash Saturday in Brooklyn.

Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle around 4 p.m. at Clinton and Lafayette avenues, but the driver sped off. The vehicle ran a red light before hitting an MTA bus and two occupied vehicles.

The bus driver and five passengers were taken to Brooklyn Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of one of the occupied vehicles and two children were also transported with minor injuries.

There were no injuries reported in the second occupied vehicle.

Police said one person is in custody while anther is at large.

