One Missing After 6-Alarm Fire Guts Upper Floors Of Hamilton Heights Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after a massive inferno ripped through the top floors of an Upper Manhattan apartment building.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon and took over 17 hours to place under control. With several flareups overnight, authorities say the building still poses serious risk for neighbors.

As flames engulfed the building on West 144th Street through the night and into Saturday morning, frantic tenants rushed to escape safely.

FDNYalerts MAN 6-ALARM 565 W 144 ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING TOP FLR, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) November 18, 2017

“They started screaming all over the place, ‘It’s a fire! It’s a fire!’ so I just took my family out, that’s it,” tenant Carlos Ramirez said.

The fire quickly reached six alarms, prompting authorities to close the surrounding blocks for several hours.

READ: Fire Consumes Hamilton Heights Apartment Building

As smoke traveled as far as 10 blocks away, the smell engulfed the neighborhood.

“I didn’t know what to think,” tenant Minerva Read said. “I was just, like, making sure first that my family was okay, making sure my neighbors were okay.”

Many found shelter across the street as they watched their homes burn beyond recognition.

“A lot of tenants there have been for over 20 years, and just to see everything go up in flames, it’s heartbreaking,” Read said.

The harsh conditions made things even more difficult for the firefighters, seven of whom were hurt. An NYPD officer and a tenant were also injured. All the injuries are believed to be minor.

One person remained unaccounted for, but the building’s structure wasn’t safe deemed enough for authorities to conduct searches early Saturday morning.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings are expected on site Saturday afternoon to investigate further.