Man Pointed Gun At Window Of Baldwin, L.I. Bar, Police Say

BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island were investigating Sunday evening after a man allegedly point his gun at the window of a bar in Baldwin.
Around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man reported that while at the Grandstand Pub, at 1177 Grand Ave. in Baldwin, he saw another man walk in front of the bar and point a black handgun from outside the glass window, according to Nassau County police.
The suspect left the scene in a silver sport-utility vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black ski mask and a red T-shirt.
Anyone with information was asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.