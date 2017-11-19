Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 p.m. | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Several Injured After Scaffold Crashes Onto SoHo Street

Filed Under: Local TV, Scaffold Collapse, scaffolding collapse, soho

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt after scaffolding came crashing down onto a SoHo street Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses posted photos to social media showing wooden planks and metal scaffolding strewn about at the corner of Prince Street and Broadway.

Authorities say five people suffered minor injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

A wind advisory remains in effect in New York City until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Southbound traffic was closed at Prince Street and northbound N, Q, R, and E trains were bypassing the Prince Street station as a result of the collapse.

FDNY and NYPD units remain on scene as the investigation and cleanup continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch