Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 p.m. | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New York Woman Says Governor Cuomo Ignored Sexual Harassment Claims

Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Local TV, sexual harassment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York woman says in a federal lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by a state employee, and the governor knew and did nothing to stop it, allegations the governor’s office denies.

Lisa Marie Cater says that former Empire State Development Corp. regional president William “Sam” Hoyt helped her get a job at the department of motor vehicles, and then used that as an excuse to harass and assault her starting in 2015.

She says he would call, text and email her inappropriately. She says he sent her a nude image and groped her.

She said she tried to report the abuse. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said it launched investigations after the office received allegations in October 2016.

Hoyt resigned Oct. 30. His lawyer told the New York Post that his client denied the allegations.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch