Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 p.m. | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Trump On UCLA Basketball Players: ‘I Should Have Left Them In Jail!’

Filed Under: LaVar Ball, Local TV, President Donald Trump, UCLA men's basketball

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.

Trump’s tweet Sunday comes after the father of player LiAngelo Ball minimized the president’s involvement in winning the players’ release in comments to ESPN.

“Who?” LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

READ: UCLA Basketball Players Caught Shoplifting In China Apologize After Returning Home

Trump has said he raised the players’ detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping  during the leaders’ recent meeting in Beijing.

The players returned to the U.S. last week. They have been indefinitely suspended from the team.

Says Trump: “Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!”

The younger Ball, along with fellow freshmen Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, aren’t with the rest of the No. 23 Bruins, who are in Kansas City to play in the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday and Tuesday. The trio isn’t allowed to suit up, be on the bench for home games or travel with the team.

The players were arrested and questioned about stealing from high-end stores next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou, where the Bruins stayed before leaving for Shanghai to play Georgia Tech.

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said last week that the players stole from three stores.

“As long as my boy’s back here, I’m fine,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “I’m happy with how things were handled. A lot of people like to say a lot of things that they thought happened over there. Like I told him, ‘They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes.’

“I’m from LA. I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn’t define him. Now if you can go back and say when he was 12 years old he was shoplifting and stealing cars and going wild, then that’s a different thing,” he said.

“Everybody gets stuck on the negativity of some things and they get stuck on them too long. That’s not me. I handle what’s going on and then we go from there.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    What’s the difference…

    Obama actually did leave an American Citizen to rot in jail

    His name

    Otto Warmbier

    He was tortured and died because President Obama “left him in jail”

    Reply | Report comment |

