Uber Driver Presented Fake Federal Prison Employee ID At Holland Tunnel, Police Say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An Uber driver was arrested after police said he presented a fake Federal Bureau of Prisons identification card late last week when he was pulled over at the Holland Tunnel toll plaza in Jersey City.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police said around 6:40 p.m. Friday, they pulled over a suspect driving a black 2014 Volkswagen while on a cellphone.
While talking to the driver, an officer asked for his license and vehicle paperwork, police said. The driver handed over a U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons ID card that turned out to be fake, police said.
The suspect was determined to be an Uber driver, police said. He was arrested without incident.
The suspect – identified as Andrew T. Kessler, 36, of Queens – was charged with having false government documents, impersonating a public servant, and having prohibited weapons and devices, police said.
A set of handcuffs was also recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.