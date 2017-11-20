Queens Father Facing Deportation Granted Temporary Stay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father from Queens who was facing imminent deportation has won a temporary reprieve.

Riaz Talukder, a cab driver from Bangladesh, came to the U.S. with his uncle 37 years ago when he was just 13 years old.

He now has kids of his own and a wife who is battling thyroid cancer and is scheduled to have surgery next month.

“Not having my dad is the end of the world for me and my brother and my mom,” said Talukder’s 15-year-old son Rafi, who is a student at the prestigious Bronx High School of Science.

Lucy Herschel, of the Jackson Heights Immigrant Solidarity Network, said Talukder has a worker’s permit, a Social Security number and has been living and working legally in the country since the early 1990s.

Herschel said Talukder has been under an order of supervision since 2010 and has to check in regularly with ICE.

When Talukder checked in with ICE last month, he was told to return Monday with his passport and a one-way ticket to Bangladesh in hand.

Attorney Edward Cuccia said it didn’t come to that and ICE granted Talukder a six-month extension.

“ICE, they did the right thing,” Cuccia said. “They have granted us essentially a six-month stay to allow us to continue the processing of motions and other paperwork to attempt to keep Mr. Talukder here inside the United States, where he belongs.”

“We’re at the beginning of a battle, the good news is that ICE has given us the time and the opportunity to fight that battle and we’re going to win,” Cuccia added.

Talukder said he looks forward to having Thanksgiving dinner with his family in Queens.