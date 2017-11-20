Massive Sinkhole Opens Up On Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sinkhole has opened up after a water main break on the Upper West Side not far from where thousands of people will gather this week for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The sinkhole at West 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue is 20-feet-long and 10-feet-wide.
The block is where some of the balloons are inflated for the parade.
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection must drain the water out of the hole before it can begin repairs to the road.