Massive Sinkhole Opens Up On Upper West Side

Filed Under: Local TV, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sinkhole has opened up after a water main break on the Upper West Side not far from where thousands of people will gather this week for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The sinkhole at West 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue is 20-feet-long and 10-feet-wide.

The block is where some of the balloons are inflated for the parade.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection must drain the water out of the hole before it can begin repairs to the road.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch