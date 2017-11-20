WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Talks Pigskin, Pucks, Hoops, And More

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Chris Lopresti kicked off Thanksgiving week in style by recapping a busy Sunday in New York sports.

The Giants somewhat resembled an NFL franchise during their 12-9 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It certainly wasn’t the prettiest game in the world, but Big Blue (2-8) will take the result.

Later, “C-Lo” discussed a big night for Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers, a disappointing showing from the Islanders, and the Nets’ game effort against the NBA’s defending champions.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch