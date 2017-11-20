WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Talks Pigskin, Pucks, Hoops, And More

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti kicked off Thanksgiving week in style by recapping a busy Sunday in New York sports.
The Giants somewhat resembled an NFL franchise during their 12-9 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It certainly wasn’t the prettiest game in the world, but Big Blue (2-8) will take the result.
Later, “C-Lo” discussed a big night for Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers, a disappointing showing from the Islanders, and the Nets’ game effort against the NBA’s defending champions.