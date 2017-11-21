Reports: Mets Discuss Trade For Kinsler With Tigers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the market for a second baseman, the Mets have reportedly explored the possibility of trading for four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler.

MLB.com reported Monday that the Mets have had preliminary talks with the Detroit Tigers about the 35-year-old second baseman. An industry source confirmed the discussions to the Daily News.

Kinsler batted a career-low .236 this past season but hit 22 homers with 52 RBIs. He is set to earn $11 million in 2018, the final year of his contract.

MLB.com reported that multiple teams, including the Angels, have also expressed interested in Kinsler.

According to the Daily News’ source, Kinsler’s salary and the asking price in terms of prospects could be obstacles for the Mets, who reportedly hope to have a payroll at or below the $154 million they spent last season.

Second basemen currently on the Mets’ roster are T.J. Rivera, Wilmer Flores and Gavin Cecchini, although Rivera might not be ready for Opening Day after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September. Asdrubal Cabrera also saw time at second base in 2017, but he figures to be the starting third baseman after the Mets picked up his $8.5 million option last month.

The Mets have also discussed bringing back Jose Reyes or Neil Walker in free agency, the Daily News reported.

A shortstop for most of his career, Reyes, 34, played 28 games at second base for the Mets last season. New York traded Walker, now 32, to the Brewers in August.

Kinsler has spent 12 seasons in the majors, the first eight with the Texas Rangers, where he was a member of two World Series teams. He’s a career .273 hitter with 234 homers and 839 RBIs. He’s also stayed relatively healthy for much of his career, playing in at least 136 games every year since 2011.