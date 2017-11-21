Probe Underway Into Fatal Blasts, Fire At New Windsor Cosmetics Factory

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State and local authorities are trying to determine what triggered explosions and a fire at a cosmetics factory in the Hudson Valley that killed one employee and injured nearly three dozen other workers and firefighters.
The blasts occurred about 25 minutes apart Monday morning at Verla International in the Orange County town of New Windsor.
Seven firefighters from the city of Newburgh were among the injured when they were caught in the second explosion after responding to the first blast.
“They attempted an interior attack and were pushed back by the explosions and the heavy amount of smoke and fire,” Orange County Fire Commissioner Vini Tankalisi said.
Authorities announced Monday night that the body of a male employee had been found inside the factory.
State health and environmental conservation specialists have been dispatched to the scene to monitor air and water quality in the area around the 52,000 square-foot plant, which includes a manufacturing operation and warehouse.
The company makes cosmetics, perfume and nail polish.
