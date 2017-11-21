New York Restaurants’ Best Thanksgiving Meals

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and New Yorkers don’t have to stress about cooking a turkey when restaurants throughout the city offer special holiday menus. From Midtown to the Upper West Side and the East Village, diners can gather around these tables to give thanks.

Good Enough to Eat

520 Columbus Ave.

New York, NY 10024

212-496-0163

www.goodenoughtoeat.com

Known as an Upper West Side culinary institution, Good Enough to Eat is hosting its annual Traditional Turkey Dinner. Visitors can enjoy updated classics with a dine-on or take-out Thanksgiving dinner for $59 per person. The eatery gives diners the choice of Roasted Tomato Basil Soup or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup and a salad for a starter. For the main course, feast on an herb roasted turkey with gravy and cranberry relish. To complement the turkey, diners can choose one of their sides, including cornbread and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes or roasted Brussels sprouts with toasted almonds. To close a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Good Enough to Eat serves an Apple Cranberry Crisp or a slice of one of their signature pies for dessert.

Kellari

19 West 44th St.

New York, NY 11036

212-221-0144

www.kellariny.com

For a Greek-inspired twist to a Thanksgiving feast, New Yorkers can head to Kellari. The Midtown restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner for $75 per person. Diners can choose between three starters, including a Harvest Salad with figs and apple cider vinaigrette or a butternut squash soup topped with crispy chickpeas. While turkey is offered, visitors can also order a filet mignon with creamy wild mushrooms, grilled Mediterranean Sea bass or New Brunswick lobster. Kellari will serve a number of sides, including mashed potatoes with chestnuts and roasted red and yellow beets. The meal is complete with a slice of apple pie, pumpkin pie or baklava served with vanilla gelato.

The Eddy

342 East 6th Street

New York, NY 10003

646-895-9884

www.theeddynyc.com

After watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade, New Yorkers can head to the East Village for a holiday meal. The Eddy, a market-driven restaurant inspired by European and Mediterranean cuisine, serves a three-course dinner for $85 per person and wine pairings for an additional $50. The dishes being offered include hot brown butter cider, pumpkin soup and roast turkey with sage. There are four side dishes that will be given to every table, including brioche chestnut stuffing with sage, mashed rutabaga, creamed onions and cranberry port gelee.

The Regency Bar & Grill

540 Park Ave.

New York, NY 11063

212-339-4050

www.loweshotel.com

Nestled inside the Lowes Regency Hotel on Park Avenue, The Regency Bar & Grill brings a Thanksgiving feast to the Upper East Side. For $39 per person, the holiday meal comes with Bourbon Red Heritage Breed Turkey with light and dark meat, bone gravy and all the trimmings. The table will also be full of the restaurant’s signature holiday bites, including rosemary stuffing, mashed potatoes, maple glazed sweet potatoes, cranberry compote and crispy Brussels sprouts.

Vago

509 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10016

646-559-0609

www.vagorestaurant.com

New Yorkers can celebrate Thanksgiving with an Italian twist at Vago. Offering a three course prix-fixed menu for $42.95 per person, Vago gives diners the opportunity to start their meal with crab cakes, tomato and fresh Mozzarella or lobster bisque. If you’re not craving turkey for dinner, try pumpkin risotto, Mediterranean-style baccala with shrimp, or pan-seared filet mignon in a light brand sauce. Finally, the feasts is topped off with a piece of pumpkin pie and coffee.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.