Rockland County Girl Recovering As Cops Search For Hit-And-Run Driver

CONGERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A little girl on her way to school became the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

The 7-year-old from Rockland County was recovering Tuesday night, while police searched for the vehicle.

It happened on Lakewood Drive as the second grader was crossing the street with her older brother heading to the school bus stop.

The heartless driver hit the girl — breaking her leg — and then sped off.

The black 4-door Acura was caught on surveillance cameras after Clarkstown Police said the driver mowed down the girl in an intersection on her way to school with her brother.

“I heard the crying,” Annie James said.

James lives next door and told CBS2’s Brian Conybeare the girl was laying in the street crying. Her brother is always watching out for her on the way to Lakewood Elementary just a few blocks away.

“The brother holds her hand and crosses the street,” James said.

Lakewood Drive is full of school buses and kids int he morning and afternoon. It’s often used as a cut through between Route 303 and Route 9.

There are signs in the neighborhood warning drivers there’s a school nearby, children are crossing, and urging motorists to slow down.

“It’s like kind of a blind turn coming around there, so if you’re coming above the speed limit and stuff, it could be a little dangerous. It’s a quiet neighborhood though,” Benjamin Caldas said.

Neighbor Benjamin Caldas has two children and can’t believe anyone would drive away after hitting a little girl.

“How you going to sleep at night if you have your own kids, how you look your own kids in the face?” he said.

Clarkstown Police released the video of the car speeding east on Lakewood just after the 8:00 a.m. accident and have a warning for the driver.

“We will capture you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law, so please turn yourself in. It’s the right thing, it’s the right thing to do,” Clarkstown Police Officer , Peter Walker said.

It’s only a matter of time until they find the driver that police have pictures of along with a license plate.

School officials said the girl is in stable condition at the Westchester Medical Center.