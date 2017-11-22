11/22 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

So today’s the big travel day, and unfortunately the weather will be slightly annoying… a weak cold front pairs with a low pressure wave riding up the east coast and drops some rain on us this morning.

If you stay in your house until noon, you might just miss it all together! Winds kick up as the day progresses, gusting into the upper 20s.

Luckily, winds back down as high pressure settles overhead for the start of Thanksgiving… giving us a very cold start to the day, but also giving us calm winds for the parade balloons.

Have a safe day.

G

