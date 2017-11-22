4 Students Hurt When Science Experiment Goes Wrong At Bronx School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four students were injured when a science experiment went wrong during first period chemistry class Wednesday at a school in the Bronx.
St. Catharine Academy in the Allerton section of the borough said the students were singed when alcohol was mixed with metal, which flared up when combined.
“The teacher was doing a flame experiment. The flame got larger and several students were singed by the flame,” school President Sr. Patricia Wolf said.
Assistant Fire Chief Joe Woznicki described it as a fire ball.
“There was an adverse chemical reaction to an average chemistry class experiment,” Woznicki said.
Three students were slightly burned and another suffered respiratory problems, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.
All four girls were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
Wolf said the teacher is distraught.