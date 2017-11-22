Paralyzed Police Officer Gets Part Of His Life Back With ‘Unbelievable’ Smart Home

Filed Under: paralyzed St. Louis police officer

(KMOX) – A paralyzed police officer has gotten a small part of his life back.

Mike Flamion and his wife, Sarah, moved into a new smart home which will allow him to live a much more normal life.

Flamion was paralyzed after being shot during a routine traffic stop in July while on duty with the Ballwin, Missouri Police Department .

The couple moved into their new home Tuessday and Sarah called the home “unbelievable.” Hundreds of supports were there to welcome them home.

Mike says his favorite part of the home is the back porch with its fireplace and large screen TV. He spent the night watching the Blues game by the fire.

The Gary Sinise Foundation, hundreds of volunteers and organizations helped build the home that allows Flamion to do the things most of us take for granted. Turing on lights, the TV, opening doors and more can all be controlled by a tablet or his voice.

It wasn’t the first time the Flamions had been inside, that came Monday. And on that day Flamion saw a big buck, right outside the laundry room window. He agreed it was a good omen from God, telling him that he was home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch