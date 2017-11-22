PSEG Long Island Employees Join Effort To Restore Power In Puerto Rico

SEAFORD N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of PSEG Long Island employees will be down in Puerto Rico for the next few wees helping to restore power.

Kevin Donnelly was among them.

“We all have families and we’ve had storms here. We had Sandy. We’ve had hurricanes. We can help the people there by restoring their power and again it’s a personal thing. Because everyone has families. There’s kids and let’s try to help them out,” he said.

Manager Lou Debrino told WCBS 880s Sophia Hall that a barge with the equipment from the company is on its way to Puerto Rico and so far 44 employees have already arrived with ten more on the way. They will be there until the beginning of January.

“They’ll be finding normally what you would find after a large storm. There will be a lot of pole damage. A lot of wires down. Tree damage, etc.” he said.

The good news is power systems are similar, making it easier to restore electricity.

 

