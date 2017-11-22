Police: Man Stabbed In Chest In Quarrel About Thanksgiving In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was stabbed in the chest in St. Albans, Queens this week after intervening in a quarrel about Thanksgiving, police said Wednesday.
Police told 1010 WINS the stabbing happened around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at 179-67 Anderson Rd. in Queens.
Police said the 54-year-old victim was stabbed once in the chest after intervening in the quarrel between his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s brother.
The New York Daily News reported the quarrel was about who was to be invited to Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. The assailant had wanted to invite his own girlfriend to Thanksgiving dinner, but his sister said no, sources told the newspaper.
The newspaper reported the suspect shoved his 66-year-old sister to the floor and her boyfriend told him to keep his hands to himself. The suspect allegedly then told the boyfriend, “I want you the f**k out of here and stabbed him, the newspaper reported.