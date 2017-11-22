Tight Security In Place For Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Security will be tight for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation on Wednesday.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Central Park to watch the giant balloons take shape. This year, the public must leave by 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. The event also will begin two hours earlier, at 1 p.m.
Central Park West will be shut down starting at noon.
Some of the security measures include police snipers on rooftops and officers on horseback. There will also be bag checks with no large backpacks, chairs, coolers or umbrellas allowed.
