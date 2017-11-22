Getaway Day: Millions To Travel For Thanksgiving Holiday | Traffic & Transit | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Tight Security In Place For Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation

Filed Under: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Security will be tight for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Central Park to watch the giant balloons take shape. This year, the public must leave by 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. The event also will begin two hours earlier, at 1 p.m.

Central Park West will be shut down starting at noon.

Some of the security measures include police snipers on rooftops and officers on horseback. There will also be bag checks with no large backpacks, chairs, coolers or umbrellas allowed.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch