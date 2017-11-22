WFAN Morning Show: Thanksgiving Day NFL Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, NFL picks, WFAN Morning Show

Finally on Wednesday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and “Brian Jones” offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Thanksgiving Day, Week 12.

They are as follows:

1. — Vikings (-2) @ Lions — Boomer: Vikings / “Brian”: Vikings

2. — Chargers @ Cowboys (Pick’em) — Boomer: Chargers / “Brian”: Cowboys

3. — Giants (+7) @ Redskins — Boomer: Redskins / “Brian”: Giants

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”

