WFAN Morning Show: Thanksgiving Day NFL Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Finally on Wednesday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and “Brian Jones” offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Thanksgiving Day, Week 12.
They are as follows:
1. — Vikings (-2) @ Lions — Boomer: Vikings / “Brian”: Vikings
2. — Chargers @ Cowboys (Pick’em) — Boomer: Chargers / “Brian”: Cowboys
3. — Giants (+7) @ Redskins — Boomer: Redskins / “Brian”: Giants
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…