3 To See At ACC: Meet Serena, Karen And Alpha!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Serena, Karen And Alpha! Plus, ACC is offering a special Black Friday Thanksgiving weekend special with adoption fees waived for all animals for the Holiday weekend! Please note: ACC is closed on Thanksgiving Day for adoptions but will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Serena (12648) Beautiful Serena is also super sweet and affectionate, giving head butts, rolling around, and kneading her blanket when pet. This easy-going, people-oriented feline is approximately three years old. Meet her at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Karen (10178) “Usually found lounging on her bed, Karen is always up for a walk when a person with a leash approaches,” an ACC volunteer notes. “Mellow? Absolutely! This little pleasantly plump peanut warms up to her friends, giving gentle tail wags and sweet kisses. Karen won’t kiss on the first date, and maybe not even on the second, but as she feels the love, she’ll give it right back. Don’t let her serious face fool you — she’s a mush! She’s the perfect couch potato ready to spend her time cuddled by your side.” Meet Karen, who’s approximately five years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays. PLEASE NOTE: ACC is closed Thanksgiving Day for adoptions.

Alpha (8106) A volunteer writes that “Alpha is a major lovebug who enjoys smushing down to have volunteers and staff pet him. During playtime, Alpha is apt to come over and put his head right in someone’s lap so he can soak up attention. A lover of greens and gentle nose scratches, Alpha [about 16 months old] has blossomed into a social butterfly in the time he’s been at the shelter, and is just waiting for the perfect family.” Meet him at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

November 25, 12-4pm: Popcorn Pawz, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

November 26, 12-4pm: Petco Union Square, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.