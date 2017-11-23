Bowery Mission Serves Up Thanksgiving Dinner For Thousands Of People In Need

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As they’ve been doing every Thanksgiving for 138 years, the Bowery Mission is busy serving up meals for the homeless.
Volunteers are preparing turkey dinners for 1,800 guests in the mission’s chapel on the Bowery.
“It’s very different than being at home with your family, but we have a second family up here,” said Amy, who came up from North Carolina.
Ramon Turner is in sobriety, and is now part of the team. He shows his gratitude to the mission by helping out.
“Sharing with others and helping other people, that’s been the real reason for staying,” Turner said. “There’s so many people that are in need, so much homelessness.”
“I came here because I was homeless and I was looking for clothes and shelter at the time,” said Jorge, who turned his life around and now volunteers at the mission. “Regardless of your past, or regardless of what tomorrow is going to bring to you on this special day you’re going to share it as a family.”
Guests will get a brand new coat and a blessing bag with socks, a winter hat and gloves.
The mission is also distributing an additional 6,000 meals Thursday to men, women and children in all five boroughs and Newark, New Jersey.