Police: Man Knocks Woman Unconscious During Sex Assault In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in the Bronx.
It happened earlier this month in Concrete Plant Park in Foxhurst.
The NYPD said the suspect struck a 26-year-old woman in the head, knocking her unconscious.
When she regained consciousness, the man was laying on top her, police said.
She tried to fight him off, but he punched her in the face and bit her lip before running away, police said.
The woman had to get 150 stitches to her lower lip.
The suspect is described by police as a black man, approximately 6’4″ tall, about 250 pounds, last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a dark-colored hoodie, a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on the shoulders and a logo on the right sleeve, a light-colored bookbag, light colored pants, and multi-colored sneakers.
