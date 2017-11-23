Shoppers Hit Stores On Thanksgiving To Score Black Friday Deals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Retailers are giving early birds a chance to get a head start on Black Friday shopping.

Some stores opened at 6 a.m. Thursday, but experts say don’t feel pressured to leave dinner early.

“They’re offering the same deals online as in store, so you really don’t have to leave your house to shop for your Christmas gifts on Thanksgiving Day,” said Fitch Ratings Senior Director Carla Norfleet Taylor.

And the discounts will likely be extended past Black Friday.

“The fourth quarter is a very important quarter for retailers so they’re going to push sales throughout the season, so you have time,” Taylor said.

Some stores rolled out the specials even before Thanksgiving attracting shoppers eager to get some of their holiday gift buying out of the way.

Those who prefer shopping online, experts say make sure you’re using a secure website and be cautious of any suspicious emails with shopping deals.

