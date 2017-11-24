Pornhub Opens Luxury Store For Limited Run In SoHo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The pornography website Pornhub has launched a store for a limited run in SoHo.

Doors opened at 11 a.m. Friday and the store will stick around through December 20.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, it felt more like an upscale boutique than a sleazy sex shop.

Company consultant Johnny Star said that’s the idea.

“We wanted to present this in a very high-end, luxury setting, and feel that we’ve accomplished that,” he told Stern. “The point is to elevate and expose the brand as much as possible. Pornhub is a global brand.”

The store has just as much branded apparel like T-shirts and baseball caps as sex toys like handcuffs and leather.

“There’s a lot more to this venture than just toys,” said Star. “Certainly it’s not a sex shop. That was not the intention.”

A man named Scott liked what he saw.

“I do like that they’re trying to normalize it, because it is normal. We all watch porn, everybody,” he said.

Carmen was also impressed.

“Everyone always associates sex with such a dirty thing. Sex can be fancy, very boutique-like, as well,” she said.

The store even features a bed where customers can sit and be live-streamed on the Pornhub website. There’s no inappropriate behavior allowed.

“I love Pornhub, I utilize Pornhub at home, and it’s nice that there’s a store,” said Jessica, who came from Washington Hegihts.

One couple drove four hours from Massachusetts to see porn actress Asa Akira, who’s in the city for a book signing.