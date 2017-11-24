Suspect Arrested In Queens Hit-And-Run That Left Man Critically Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that left a man critically hurt in Queens.

Police have arrested 52-year-old Carmine Minichino. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, DWI and driving on a suspended license.

Witnesses say a 71-year-old man was trying to cross the street at Murray Street and 17th Road just before 7 p.m. Thursday when police say a vehicle slammed into him then drove off leaving him in the street. Witnesses and neighbors found him lying there bleeding. They were able to call 911 and get him some help.

“I heard a loud thump. By the time I came outside, I saw a gentleman lying on the ground barely moving,” one witness said. The vehicle that hit him already took off, they didn’t stop. The gentleman was on the floor. He was pretty banged up bleeding from the head. I think his leg was broken for sure. So we basically, a bunch of us called 911, we made sure he stayed where he was because he was — he was breathing and everything but he was just banged up bad.”

A neighbor tells CBS2 the victim was with some friends from church. His pastor tried to run after the SUV to stop it, but it was too late. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said they found the vehicle that hit that man abandoned a few blocks away.