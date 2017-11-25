11/25 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a spectacular day it was! Temps were in the mid & upper 50s with even a few spots hitting 60! A cold front will work its way through the region as the night goes on, but not much precip is expected. Things will get chillier overnight with temps in the 30s for most.
Tomorrow will be a much cooler day with breezy conditions and clearing skies. It’ll look pretty, but a high in the low 40s combined with northwest winds will make for a chilly feel. Make sure you add an extra layer!
Things look good as everyone heads back to work or school on Monday with sunshine and temps topping out in the upper 40s to around 50.
Have a great night!