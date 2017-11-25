Man Beaten, Robbed Of Ten Dollars Inside Bronx Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a trio of robbers who a man in the Bronx, only to make off with a measly ten dollars.
It happened early Tuesday morning in a building near East 169th Street and Third Avenue in the Claremont Village section.
Police say the suspects punched and kicked the 56-year-old victim and stole his wallet, which only contained ten bucks.
The suspects are described as follows:
Individual #1: male, black, 17-years-old, approximately 5’8″ tall with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing acid wash blue jeans, white sneakers, royal blue t-shirt, blue hooded sweatshirt.
Individual #2: male black, 17-years-old, approximately 5’7″ tall. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, blue bomber jacket and beige boots.
Individual #3: male black, 17-years-old, approximately 5’6″, short dark hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, beige boots, dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a white t-shirt.
The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are strictly confidential.