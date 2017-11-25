Man, Woman Sought After Subway Rider Slashed

Filed Under: Local TV, subway slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man and woman they say slashed a subway rider Saturday morning in Midtown, Manhattan.

A dispute turned violent on the downtown platform of the 6 train at 33rd Street around 4:15 a.m., police said.

The 35-year-old victim suffered a cut to his left index finger. He was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

Police described one suspect as a Hispanic man in his 40s, six feet tall, with a black backpack. The other is a woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with black hair and a gray coat.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

