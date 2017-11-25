14-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed By Car While Biking In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding his bicycle Saturday in Brooklyn.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, people walking by the scene on Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street in Greenwood shook their heads in disbelief over how the boy lost his life.

Surveillance video shows the victim, identified as Edwin Ajacalon, trying to cross the intersection when police say he was hit by a BMW sedan traveling south on Fifth Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

When police arrived, he was unresponsive and unconscious. Pieces of his bike were strewn about the road, along with a sneaker and hat.

“The boy ended up about halfway across the block,” witness Stephanie Cordova Rodriguez told Logan.

She works at a nearby restaurant and ran outside to see if she could help.

“When I got to the scene, the boy was laying down. There was a lot of blood. Someone checked his vitals and said they didn’t get anything from him,” she said.

Ajacalon was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez said the driver stayed on the scene, along with the passengers in his car.

“The driver was really hysterical, he didn’t know what to do. One of his friends was trying to calm him down,” she said.

She said she spoke with Ajacalon’s friends, who said in Spanish he just moved to Brooklyn from Guatemala about a year ago, he worked as a delivery boy and the only family he had in the area was an uncle.

As for the driver, police said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation. His passengers were OK.

“They were all young. They all looked like they were in their 20s, more or less,” said Rodriguez.

The cause on the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.