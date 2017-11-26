11/26 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Despite being about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, it was still a beautiful-looking finish to the long holiday weekend! Fortunately, the weather cooperated all day for all the journeys home before we have to go back to reality tomorrow! Expect a cold and breezy night with temps in the low and mid 30s… some upper 20s well northwest.

The beautiful weather will continue tomorrow with sunshine and seasonably cool temps around 50 degrees. There will still be a breeze in the air so you may wanna grab a heavier sweater or coat. Winds will die down tomorrow night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer still, with temps hitting 60 for many locations on Wednesday… more than 10 degrees above normal.

Have a great night!

