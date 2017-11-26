CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

An Expert’s Advice For Getting Best Deals On Cyber Monday And Beyond

Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Cyber Monday, Local TV, Trae Bodge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This coming Monday is Cyber Monday, and some of the best holiday shopping deals can be found at the click of a mouse.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke to a bargain-hunting expert for some tips when you are buying online.

Cyber Monday is not just one day anymore. Many major retailers are extending online sales throughout the week and you might even see some deals starting Sunday night.

“You can have every shop in front of you in two seconds,” said holiday shopper Aaron Goldstein.

“I usually get my stuff,” said holiday shopper Mary Farmer. “I want to get ready way beforehand and check if there’s actually a deal Monday.”

But in order to get the most virtual bang for your buck, strategy is key.

Since the World Wide Web can be a lot more overwhelming than a strip mall, shopping expert Trae Bodge suggested keeping a gift list by your keyboard.

“Look for fall clothing, small kitchen appliances, small and large electronics and then video games and the accessories for those games,” Bodge said.

Meanwhile, shopping for children is anything but easy.

“We’re looking at some toys, electronics, wherever the deals are,” said Ariel Morales.

His daughter, Jade Morales, said she wanted shoes.

Bodge said parents do not necessarily need to buy toys on Monday, since they are often discounted sporadically throughout the season.

“If you see a good deal that’s on a toy on your list, just grab it,” Bodge said. “Don’t worry about missing out later.”

Experts suggest following companies on social media for last-minute sales, and said Cyber Monday is a good time to use up all those gift cards – whomever you’re shopping for.

Bodge said the items you should wait to buy are winter apparel and holiday, as well as bedding and towels, because those usually go on sale in January.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch