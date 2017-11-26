An Expert’s Advice For Getting Best Deals On Cyber Monday And Beyond

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This coming Monday is Cyber Monday, and some of the best holiday shopping deals can be found at the click of a mouse.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke to a bargain-hunting expert for some tips when you are buying online.

Cyber Monday is not just one day anymore. Many major retailers are extending online sales throughout the week and you might even see some deals starting Sunday night.

“You can have every shop in front of you in two seconds,” said holiday shopper Aaron Goldstein.

“I usually get my stuff,” said holiday shopper Mary Farmer. “I want to get ready way beforehand and check if there’s actually a deal Monday.”

But in order to get the most virtual bang for your buck, strategy is key.

Since the World Wide Web can be a lot more overwhelming than a strip mall, shopping expert Trae Bodge suggested keeping a gift list by your keyboard.

“Look for fall clothing, small kitchen appliances, small and large electronics and then video games and the accessories for those games,” Bodge said.

Meanwhile, shopping for children is anything but easy.

“We’re looking at some toys, electronics, wherever the deals are,” said Ariel Morales.

His daughter, Jade Morales, said she wanted shoes.

Bodge said parents do not necessarily need to buy toys on Monday, since they are often discounted sporadically throughout the season.

“If you see a good deal that’s on a toy on your list, just grab it,” Bodge said. “Don’t worry about missing out later.”

Experts suggest following companies on social media for last-minute sales, and said Cyber Monday is a good time to use up all those gift cards – whomever you’re shopping for.

Bodge said the items you should wait to buy are winter apparel and holiday, as well as bedding and towels, because those usually go on sale in January.