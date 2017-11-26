CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Carroll Scores Season-High 24 As Nets Beat Grizzlies

Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets, DeMarre Carroll, Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeMarre Carroll scored a season-high 24 points, Trevor Booker added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday night with a 98-88 victory over the struggling Memphis Grizzlies.

Joe Harris finished with 13 points for the Nets, who used a third-quarter spurt to put away the Grizzlies, who have lost eight straight.

Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans scored 18 points apiece for Memphis, although Gasol did not play at all in the fourth quarter as a smaller Grizzlies lineup made a dent in Brooklyn’s 19-point, second-half lead. Chandler Parsons scored 12, but did not play in the second half after tweaking his right knee.

The Nets opened the second half with a 22-6 run, looking much more fluid on offense than in the opening half. Brooklyn connected on nine of its first 15 shots to build the lead to as many as 19.

Meanwhile, the Memphis offense was stagnant with sloppy passes and 1-on-1 play. Memphis converted only two of its first 17 shots.

The Nets made five 3-pointers while outscoring Memphis 32-18 in the third quarter, carrying a 79-65 lead into the fourth.

Memphis was able to get back in the game to open the final period, composing a 12-3 run. Memphis got the deficit to five points, but the Brooklyn lead was too much to overcome.

The Nets, who already were without D’Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin with long-term injuries, had more setbacks. Allen Crabbe, who was going to start, was a late scratch with a sore lower back. Then in the second quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson went down with a right ankle sprain.

The game was a rough-looking affair in the first half. Both teams looked sluggish on offense and had already reached double-digit turnovers — 13 for the Nets, 10 for Memphis.

The teams went into halftime tied at 47.

TIP-INS

Nets: Harris started in Crabbe’s place. . Carroll’s previous season high was 18 on Oct. 25 against Cleveland. .The Nets shot 45 percent from the field, breaking a string of surpassing 50 percent the last two games and three of the previous four. .The Nets had 19 assists, breaking a streak of at least 24 assists in their last five.

Grizzlies: Memphis had not lost eight straight since a similar skid from Feb. 11-March 3, 2009. .The team announced that Parsons not returning was a precautionary move.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Houston on Monday.

Grizzlies: Visit San Antonio on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch