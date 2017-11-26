2 Injured Amid Reports Of Shots Fired At Mall In Orange County; Holiday Shoppers Evacuated

Filed Under: Galleria Mall, Local TV, Middletown, New York, Orange County

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were injured, and shoppers were evacuated from a bustling mall in Orange County, New York Sunday afternoon, after reports of a possible shooting.

New York State Police say they received a report of possible shots fired at the Galleria at Crystal Run just after 3 p.m.

State police told 1010 WINS two people were injured. It as not immediately clear whether they were shot or injured in some other way.

Authorities were canvassing the scene as of late Sunday afternoon.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this breaking story.

