Islanders Win Third Straight With Victory Over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The New York Islanders handed the reeling Ottawa Senators their sixth straight loss.

Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle scored, Nick Leddy had two assists and New York beat Ottawa 2-1 on Saturday night. They have won three straight and six of seven.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for the Islanders.

“It’s a big win and it would have been nicer with a shutout, but at this point I’ll take any win,” Halak said. “I think we worked hard but there were too many penalties on both sides so it took away any momentum.”

Matt Duchene scored his first goal in his eighth game with Ottawa, and Craig Anderson made 22 saves.

“Nice to get the monkey off and it feels good (to score), but it doesn’t feel great because we didn’t get the result we wanted,” Duchene said. “We played a heck of a hockey game and we felt like we deserved better. We’re doing everything right except scoring.”

Duchene had four goals in 14 games with Colorado.

The Islanders thought they had built a 2-0 lead in the third, but a delayed penalty call to Eberle for goaltender interference negated the goal.

The Senators were unsuccessful on the ensuing power play, just as they were with the previous four opportunities in the game.

The Islanders eventually did get that 2-0 cushion when Eberle made good on his miscue at 14:10 and deposited a backhand behind Anderson, who was moving in the other direction after making the initial save.

Duchene scored a power-play goal at 15:39 to pull the Senators to within one.

Senators captain Erik Karlsson was very blunt with his post-game comments.

“Good is not going to cut it for us,” Senators captain Erik Karlsson said. “We need to find a way to win a game and when we do we have to hope we can build off that and go on a stretch in the other way. We all know in here that we have a good team and whether it’s going to be a good one or a bad one we just need a win.”

NOTES: Nick Paul and Thomas Chabot were scratches for the Senators while Dennis Seidenberg, Ryan Pulock and Anthony Beauvillier were scratches for the Islanders. … After going 0 for 5 Saturday, the Senators are 0 for 23 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Montreal on Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)