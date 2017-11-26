Man Found Dead In Weill Cornell Medical Center Restroom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found dead in a restroom at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side Sunday afternoon, police said.
Just before 2 p.m., police were called to the hospital at 525 E. 68th St., and found the 40-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the eighth-floor restroom, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
He was identified as Miguel Crespo, 40, of the Upper East Side.
The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of Crespo’s death. The investigation continued late Sunday.