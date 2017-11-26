CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Suffolk Driver Flees Police, Strikes Several Patrol Cars During Chase

Filed Under: Local TV, Long Island, Mastic, Suffolk County

MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County man is facing a slew of charges after crashing into several police cars during a pursuit in Mastic early Sunday morning.

Suffolk Police say an officer observed 20-year-old Robert Noon, of Mastic, driving a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban erratically on Winters Drive around 12:40 a.m.

Authorities say Noon sped away when the officer attempted to pull him over, heading east on Sunrise Service Road North. He eventually made his way to a dead end on Weeks Avenue where he turned his SUV into three police cruisers before turning around and heading south on Barnes Road, according to authorities.

Noon eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole on Moriches-Middle Island Road, where authorities say he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers caught up to Noon near the intersection of Campbell and Keller Drivers and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Noon is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

