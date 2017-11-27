‘That Gave Me Goose Bumps’: Victoria’s Secret Angels Discuss Shanghai Fashion Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the first time, the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show has been held in China.
Fifty five models representing 20 countries graced 88 runways.
Viewers can expect performances by pop star Harry Styles, Grammy winner Miguel, Hamilton alum Leslie Odom, Jr. and Chinese pop sensation Jane Zhang.
CBS2’s Alex Denis sat down with Angels Josephine Skriver and Martha Hunt.
Skriver explained what it was like to see the so-called “Fantasy Bra” up close and personal. The bra is adorned with 6,000 precious gems.
“When I saw Lais [Ribeiro] walk on stage with the $2 million Fantasy Bra, that gave me goose bumps everywhere,” Hunt said. “She looked amazing. It was so sparkly, I was like ‘Ah!'”
You can watch the Victoria’s Secret fashion show Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on CBS2.