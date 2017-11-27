50 People To Know: Spreading Kindness With ‘Stan The Man’

50 People To Know

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – This week’s 50 People to Know is about one hospital volunteer on Long Island who credits a near death experience with motivating him to help bring a little humanity to people in need.

They call him, “Stan the Man.”

img 1944 50 People To Know: Spreading Kindness With Stan The Man

(Credit: Sean Adams/WCBS Newsradio 880)

He is 78-year-old Long Island hospital volunteer Stan Pitera, who specializes in spreading kindness and cheer at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn.

Pitera has a penchant for wearing bow ties and different colored sneakers. He’s all about making people smile.

img 1948 50 People To Know: Spreading Kindness With Stan The Man

(Credit: Sean Adams/WCBS Newsradio 880)

He tells Sean Adams he was moved to volunteer at the hospital after a near death experience there years ago.

His goal in life?

img 1946 50 People To Know: Spreading Kindness With Stan The Man

(Credit: Sean Adams/WCBS Newsradio 880)

“Trying to make people laugh,” he says.

And to bring a bit of humanity into what can be a cold and sterile place.

