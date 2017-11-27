50 People To Know: Spreading Kindness With ‘Stan The Man’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – This week’s 50 People to Know is about one hospital volunteer on Long Island who credits a near death experience with motivating him to help bring a little humanity to people in need.
They call him, “Stan the Man.”
He is 78-year-old Long Island hospital volunteer Stan Pitera, who specializes in spreading kindness and cheer at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn.
Pitera has a penchant for wearing bow ties and different colored sneakers. He’s all about making people smile.
He tells Sean Adams he was moved to volunteer at the hospital after a near death experience there years ago.
His goal in life?
“Trying to make people laugh,” he says.
And to bring a bit of humanity into what can be a cold and sterile place.