Carroll Park Rat Problem Has Been Gnawing At Visitors For Over A Decade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kids aren’t the only ones climbing all over the equipment in a Brooklyn playground, parents say Carroll Park is swarming with rats.

So far this year, the park has had more 311 complaints for rodents than any park or playground in the city, according to a published report.

“It’s disgusting, but this is New York City,” a Carroll Gardens mother told 1010 WINS’ John Montone.

One man was hoping for a little help from above.

“There was some report of like a hawk eating a rat, so we can have more hawks, which I guess is a good thing,” he said.

In 2005, residents held a ‘rat festival’ to get the city to act.

Thus far neither rat poison nor hungry hawks have run the rodents out of the park.

