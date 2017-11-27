In Gangwon, Seoraksan Mountain Offers Natural Beauty Near Winter Games In South Korea

As the Winter Games in South Korea approach, many people from around the world will descend on the Gangwon Province to see the globe’s best athletes compete in a variety of events, from skiing and snowboarding to curling and hockey. But what else is there to do in Gangwon? A lot, if Seoraksan Mountain is any indication.

Located in the Taebaek mountain range, just southwest of the Winter Games’ host city of Pyeongchang, Seoraksan Mountain offers breathtaking views of nature as well as a spiritual experience that can rejuvenate the soul. With hiking, climbing, sightseeing and many other activities to offer, Seoraksan Mountain is something you don’t want to miss when in the Gangwon Province.

Visitors can take a cable car up the third-highest mountain in South Korea to hike to its peak, where amazing views of the entire mountain range are waiting as a reward for the effort. It’s definitely something visitors will want to bring their cameras to document once they get to the top of Seoraksan Mountain.

The Seoraksan National Park also contains many spiritual landmarks, including the famous Bronze Buddha of Sinheungsa located near the entrance to the park. This world-renowned bronze statute measures in at 50 feet high, and it’s an amazing photo opportunity unlike any other in the world.

Another fascinating feature of Seoraksan Mountain is a deep cave located 2,000 feet above sea level, where visitors can go to get unique views of the valley below from a 250-square foot space in the side of the mountain face. It’s a tough trek up the metal staircase to the one-time place of worship, but like the hike to the peak mentioned above, the visual rewards are worth every step.

The “dinosaur ridge” on the Taebaek mountain range is another popular destination for those that like to hike. With little rock formations pointing high into the sky, the ridge truly resembles something out of a science-fiction film, and avid hikers will definitely want to capture pictures of a view like that.

It’s clear that Gangwon Province is beautiful, with a lot to offer visitors from around the world in addition to the spectacle of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang come February 2018. Seoraksan Mountain is a place you’ll want to go see, as it offers life-altering experiences you can only find in South Korea.

For more information on the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, please visit www.pyeongchang2018.com or to check out Gangwon’s official Facebook page.