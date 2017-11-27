Police: Man Behaved Lewdly, Tried To Get Into Cash Register At Brooklyn Coffee Shop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said were searching for a suspect who allegedly first masturbated in front of an employee, then tried to get into the cash register, at a Greenpoint, Brooklyn coffee shop.
Around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, the man stood outside the Lot Radio Coffee Shop – a coffeehouse and live music broadcasting company at 17 Nassau Ave. in Brooklyn – and masturbated while staring at a 20-year-old female employee, police said.
When the employee moved to the back room inside the establishment, the suspect walked in and tried to open the cash register, police said.
Two employees reentered the main room in the building and the suspect left, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male with a beard, last seen wearing a dark colored winter cap, a black jacket with red stripes along its arms and dark colored pants.
Police released surveillance video showing the man with a cigarette hanging from his mouth walking into what appears to be a kitchen area in the coffeehouse, looking through a partially open door, and zipping up his pants after apparently having exposed himself.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.