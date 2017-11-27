Police: Man Behaved Lewdly, Tried To Get Into Cash Register At Brooklyn Coffee Shop

Filed Under: burglary, Greenpoint Brooklyn, Lot Radio Coffee Shop, public lewdness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said were searching for a suspect who allegedly first masturbated in front of an employee, then tried to get into the cash register, at a Greenpoint, Brooklyn coffee shop.

Around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, the man stood outside the Lot Radio Coffee Shop – a coffeehouse and live music broadcasting company at 17 Nassau Ave. in Brooklyn – and masturbated while staring at a 20-year-old female employee, police said.

When the employee moved to the back room inside the establishment, the suspect walked in and tried to open the cash register, police said.

Two employees reentered the main room in the building and the suspect left, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male with a beard, last seen wearing a dark colored winter cap, a black jacket with red stripes along its arms and dark colored pants.

Police released surveillance video showing the man with a cigarette hanging from his mouth walking into what appears to be a kitchen area in the coffeehouse, looking through a partially open door, and zipping up his pants after apparently having exposed himself.

Greenpoint Coffee Shop Suspect

Police say this man behaved lewdly and tried to get into the cash register at a Greenpoint, Brooklyn coffee shop. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch