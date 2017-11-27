2 Hoboken Police Officers Injured In Melee Outside Popular Washington Street Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –– Two Hoboken police officers were injured trying to break up a massive brawl outside of a bar Friday night.

Police: Two Hoboken cops injured during 40-person brawl outside bar https://t.co/8o4rGePmF9 via @HudsonCoView — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) November 26, 2017

At least 40 people were involved in the 3 a.m. fight outside of Hoboken Bar & Grill, located at 230 Washington Street, Police Chief Ken Ferrante said.

Two officers from the midnight shift, Sgt. Michael Costello and Officer Michael Losurdo, were hurt while trying to break up the fight which included both men and women.

Ferrante said fortunately their injuries aren’t serious but Costello is out of work because of his injuries.

“Bars or restaurants that can’t control crowds will not be tolerated. 4 arrests for Agg Assault,” Ferrante tweeted.

The officers called for backup as they continued to try to break up the melee. NJ TRANSIT officers, NJ State Police officers, Port Authority and North Bergen police officers all responded for help.

One man, identified by NJ.com as Christian Caputo, 23, of Jersey City, reportedly threw Losurdo to the ground.

As other officers put Caputo in a police car, a crowd formed and that’s when Hashim Dyer, 21, allegedly jumped Costello from behind, according to reports.

A total of three men were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and hindering apprehension, among other charges, according to Hoboken Patch.