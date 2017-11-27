Nurse Stabbed In University Hospital Parking Lot In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A nurse at a New Jersey hospital was stabbed just steps away from the emergency room.
The University Hospital nurse was walking to her car in the hospital’s parking lot around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when a man approached her and tried to rob her.
The victim, who is in her 60s, was stabbed in the abdomen.
She was able to stumble into the hospital’s emergency room, where she was rushed into surgery.
Her condition was not released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Rutgers Police Department at (973) 972-6394 or (973) 393-4451.
