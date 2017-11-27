NYPD: Men Attack, Rob Food Deliveryman In The Bronx

Filed Under: Bronx, Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two suspects who they say attacked and robbed a deliveryman in the Bronx.

Around 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday, police say someone posed as a customer and ordered food to be delivered to an address on Leland Avenue.

When the deliveryman arrived, police say he was approached by a man who pulled out a sharp object and demanded his property.

As the victim tried to pull away, a second man walked up and the two attacked the deliveryman, according to police. The two then fled with the victim’s wallet and the food, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration and a puncture wound to his left arm. He was listed in serious but stable condition.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch