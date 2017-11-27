NYPD: Men Attack, Rob Food Deliveryman In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two suspects who they say attacked and robbed a deliveryman in the Bronx.
Around 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday, police say someone posed as a customer and ordered food to be delivered to an address on Leland Avenue.
When the deliveryman arrived, police say he was approached by a man who pulled out a sharp object and demanded his property.
As the victim tried to pull away, a second man walked up and the two attacked the deliveryman, according to police. The two then fled with the victim’s wallet and the food, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration and a puncture wound to his left arm. He was listed in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.