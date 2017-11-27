Suffolk County Police Partner With Schools To Prevent Crime

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There are many programs available to students in Suffolk County to learn about serious issues and prevent crimes.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported Monday, the Suffolk County Police Department for years now has partnered up with school districts across the county to make age-appropriate programs available for students.
Among the programs’ subjects are stranger danger for elementary school kids, and peer pressure, gangs and the opioid crisis for middle and high school kids.
Deputy police Commissioner Risco Mention-Lewis said they also provide intervention when needed.
“When someone’s already involved in criminality or they’re heading in that direction, or they’re at risk, or their older brother or sister’s involved in criminality, how do we do prevention with those young people once we know who they are or families they come from, how do we intervene with them?” Mention-Lewis said. “Well, that’s the school resource officers doing that work within the schools. So we’re not just doing prevention, we’re also looking for at risk young people who are in households that might be at risk.”
Mention-Lewis also pointed out that in particular, it is far easy for kids to get their hands on e-cigarettes.